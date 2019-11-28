Donegal to benefit from €1M funding pot

Donegal is set to benefit from a share of €1 million in funding from Inland Fisheries Ireland.

The grants will support fisheries conservation, protection and education initiatives and give the public greater access to fishing sites around the country.

In Donegal, funding of €25,176 has been announced by Minister Sean Canney for an improvement project along the Oily River which will assess potential works to repair an eroding river bank, to help improve the habitat for salmon.

In addition, funding of €5000 has been granted for Inishowen Rivers Trust to support the assessment of two coastal streams entering Trawbegga Bay. This assessment will provide recommendations for measures to improve habitat and water quality for salmon and sea trout.

Overall the funding has been awarded to 25 projects in 16 counties, alongside two nationwide initiatives, and is made available by Inland Fisheries Ireland under its National Strategy for Angling Development.