Disqualified driver caught with fake licence in Letterkenny

A man is due in court after being caught driving while disqualified in the Letterkenny area.

Gardai stopped the driver this week and asked for their licence but its understood that the motorists produced a fake licence under a different name.

It later emerged that the driver had already received 12 penalty points and had been disqualified from driving on a previous occasion.

Gardai seized the car and a court appearance is to follow.

Taking to social media, a Garda Spokesperson said:

Everyone deserves a second chance? Not when it comes to road safety and if you make the decision to drive whilst disqualified then you really are taking a chance because our Road Policing Units are out there tirelessly trying to ensure that our roads are safe!