Derry PSNI appeal for information after Ballymagroarty shooting

There’s been another paramilitary style attack in Derry.

Police say a man in his thirties was shot in the leg in the Ballymagroarty area of the city last night.

Detective Inspector Michael Winters said a report was received shortly after 10pm that the victim and another man were walking towards the shop on Dunluce Court.

Two masked males, one of whom was carrying a handgun, approached them and the victim was pushed down onto a grassy area where he was shot by one of suspects. The two men then left the area.

The man who was shot was rushed to hospital, where he is being treated for what’s being described as a non life-threatening injury.

One of the suspects was being approximately 5′ 5” tall, and wore a black-hooded top and grey tracksuit bottoms and ‘Nike’ trainers. The second suspect was 5′ 7” tall and also wore a black-hooded top, with black jogger type bottoms, black trainers and white socks.

The PSNI say their investigations are at an early stage, and they are treating it as a paramilitary-style attack at this time, and are working to establish a motive.

Appealing to any witnesses to come forward, Detective Inspector Michael Winters said to carry out such an attack in a residential area was reckless, and it’s fortunate no-one else was injured.

He added there is absolutely no justification for attacks like this, they are utterly appalling, and need to stop.

Anyone with information is urged to call detectives at Strand Road on 101 and quote reference number 1870 of 27/11/19.