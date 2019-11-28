Deputy Doherty launches scathing attack on Tanaiste

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty launched a scathing attack on the Tanaiste in the Dail today, telling him to ‘get his head out of the sand’.

Deputy Doherty appealed to Simon Coveney to introduce a rent freeze in a bid to help tackle the homeless crisis.

In September, there were 55 adults accessing local authority managed emergency accomodation in the North West, including five families – representing a total of 17 children.

Tanaiste Simon Coveney argued that the issue lies with housing stock, something he says the Government is working towards increasing.

Deputy Doherty demanded the Tanaiste explain to those forced into emergency accommodation what action is being taken by the Government to address the crisis: