Ciaran Gallagher leaves Finn Harps

By
admin
-
Photo: Stephen Doherty

Ciaran Gallagher is the latest player to move away from Finn Harps.

The goalkeeper confirmed on twitter today that he will not be staying at Finn Park.

Gallagher spent a decade at the Ballybofey side but has found it difficult with injuries over the past year.

He said his next move will be focusing more in coaching and developing young keepers and players.

 

