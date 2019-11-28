Ciaran Gallagher leaves Finn Harps

Ciaran Gallagher is the latest player to move away from Finn Harps.

The goalkeeper confirmed on twitter today that he will not be staying at Finn Park.

Gallagher spent a decade at the Ballybofey side but has found it difficult with injuries over the past year.

He said his next move will be focusing more in coaching and developing young keepers and players.

After a frustrating and tough year with injuries it’s time for a break. A big thanks to Finn Harps for the 10 seasons I have spent with them, it was a pleasure to play for a club I supported as a boy. Special thanks to Ollie, the club is very lucky to have him at the Club! — Ciaran Gallagher (@CiaranGall1) November 28, 2019