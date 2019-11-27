Toyota drop Kris Meeke for next season

Kris Meeke’s future in the World Rally Championship is in doubt after Toyota confirmed their new look line up for 2020 today.

Meeke will not be part of their plans with Toyota signing Sebastien Ogier, Elfyn Evans and Kalle Rovanpera for next season.

The County Tyrone driver finished sixth in this years championship with second in Germany his best finish.

Hyundai have already confirmed their driver line up and with Citroen out of the series, M Sport are the only team left with a free seat.

Meek could struggle to be in a world seat for next year.