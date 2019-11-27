Row develops in Seanad over autism service funding applications

A row has developed in the Seanad over the amount of money sought by iCare and the Bluestacks Foundation for their services next year.

In a response to Senator Padraig Mac Lochlainn, Minister Jim Daly said iCare had sought just over €41,000 euro for 2020, while Bluestacks Foundation had sought €86,500.

However, Senator mac Lochlainn says those figures are wrong……….

Responding, Minister Daly said he has no reason to doubt the figures he was given, but said he will as for clarification and get back to Senator Mac Lochlainn.

Deputy Mac Lochlainn also says the minister gave incorrect figures regarding the two group’s allocations for this year. Minister Daly suggested they received just over €41,000, when the actual figure was more than €5,000 less.

This is the full exchange in the Seanad this morning………….