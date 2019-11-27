Parentstop manager “more optimistic” after Zappone meeting

The manager of the parents’ support service Parentstop has said she is more optimistic that a service will be provided into 2020 and beyond after a meeting yesterday between a delegation from the organisation, Tusla representatives from Donegal, local public representatives and Minister Katherine Zaponne.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, Patrica Lee told Greg Hughes that the minister showed a clear interest in what the organisation does, and its importance was highlighted by Tusla.

ParentStop is due to close at the end of this month, but the meeting considered how the group’s work can progress in such as way as to provide a model that can be rolled out elsewhere.

She said she is more optimistic following the meeting…….