Over €13,500 announced for Donegal for older people physical activity

The Go for Life National Grant Scheme has announced today that 49 groups in Donegal are to benefit from just over €13,500 in funding to promote physical activity in older people.
The grants scheme, a combined initiative from Age & Opportunity and Sport Ireland, will distribute the funding across the groups in Donegal with 1,000 groups nationally, receiving funding totalling almost €300,000.
The successful Donegal groups are:
Active Seniors Lettermacaward and Doochary
Áislann Chill Chartha CLG
Áislann Rann na Feirste
Ballybofey and Stranorlar Women’s Group
Ballyshannon & District ARA
Bantracht Na Tuaithe
Carndonagh ARA
Castlefin 50 – 60+ Group
Clonmany Mental Health Association
Clonmany Youth and Community Resource Centre
Club 50 Ghaoth Dobhair
Comharchuman Forbartha Fortaiochta Arain Mhor
Cranford Womens Group
Cumann Cairdeas Chloich Cheann Fhaola
Curam Cloich Cheannfhaola
Donegal Sports Partnership
Donegal Town ARA
Dungloe ARA
Fahan ICA
Glengad Community Association
Greencastle Community Dev. Co. Ltd.
Inch Island Indoor Bowling
Irish Wheelchair Association, Manorcunningham
Kinlough ICA Guild
Kurling Club Raphoe ARA
Letterkenny ARA
Letterkenny Stroke Support Group
Lifford 50+ Group ARA
Lifford ICA
Maghery Senior Social Club
Manor Kurling Club
Manorcunningham Women’s Group
Milford Swimming Club
Mná Phort Mhaise
Muff Sheltered Housing Assoc
National Association of Widows in Ireland
Nazareth House Nursing Home, Donegal
Pobal Eascarragh Teo
Quigley’s Point Community Centre
Ramelton Indoor Bowling Club
Rosbeg and Downstrands Care of the Aged Committee
Serenity ARA
Sliabh Sneacht Community and Heritage Centre
South West Donegal Communities Partnership Ltd
Spraoi Agus Sport Family Centre Ltd
St. Marys Bowling Club
The Forge Family Resource Centre FRC
The Friday Club Lifford ARA
Tir Chonaill U3A Errigal Branch