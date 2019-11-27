Over €13,500 announced for Donegal for older people physical activity

The Go for Life National Grant Scheme has announced today that 49 groups in Donegal are to benefit from just over €13,500 in funding to promote physical activity in older people.

The grants scheme, a combined initiative from Age & Opportunity and Sport Ireland, will distribute the funding across the groups in Donegal with 1,000 groups nationally, receiving funding totalling almost €300,000.

The successful Donegal groups are:

Active Seniors Lettermacaward and Doochary

Áislann Chill Chartha CLG

Áislann Rann na Feirste

Ballybofey and Stranorlar Women’s Group

Ballyshannon & District ARA

Bantracht Na Tuaithe

Carndonagh ARA

Castlefin 50 – 60+ Group

Clonmany Mental Health Association

Clonmany Youth and Community Resource Centre

Club 50 Ghaoth Dobhair

Comharchuman Forbartha Fortaiochta Arain Mhor

Cranford Womens Group

Cumann Cairdeas Chloich Cheann Fhaola

Curam Cloich Cheannfhaola

Donegal Sports Partnership

Donegal Town ARA

Dungloe ARA

Fahan ICA

Glengad Community Association

Greencastle Community Dev. Co. Ltd.

Inch Island Indoor Bowling

Irish Wheelchair Association, Manorcunningham

Kinlough ICA Guild

Kurling Club Raphoe ARA

Letterkenny ARA

Letterkenny Stroke Support Group

Lifford 50+ Group ARA

Lifford ICA

Maghery Senior Social Club

Manor Kurling Club

Manorcunningham Women’s Group

Milford Swimming Club

Mná Phort Mhaise

Muff Sheltered Housing Assoc

National Association of Widows in Ireland

Nazareth House Nursing Home, Donegal

Pobal Eascarragh Teo

Quigley’s Point Community Centre

Ramelton Indoor Bowling Club

Rosbeg and Downstrands Care of the Aged Committee

Serenity ARA

Sliabh Sneacht Community and Heritage Centre

South West Donegal Communities Partnership Ltd

Spraoi Agus Sport Family Centre Ltd

St. Marys Bowling Club

The Forge Family Resource Centre FRC

The Friday Club Lifford ARA

Tir Chonaill U3A Errigal Branch