The Education Minister says he’s open to suggestions on how to speed up the access to education for children in emergency direct provision.

It’s after it was revealed earlier this week, up to thirty children staying at the M Hotel in Carrickmacross in County Monaghan had not attended school for 2 months.

Minister Joe Mchugh told the Dail last night that places had been secured for three post-primary children, and discussions are continuing to find places for the primary school children.