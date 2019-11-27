McLoone feels momentum behind Naomh Conaill ahead of Ulster Final

On Sunday, Naomh Conaill will make their second appearance in an Ulster final, as they take on Kilcoo of Down at Healy Park in Omagh, with throw-in at 2pm.

Their road to the final has been a long and arduous affair, including their historic trilogy of games against Gaoth Dobhair in the Donegal final, before seeing off tough opposition in Cavan’s Castlerahan and Monaghan champions Clontibret to seal their spot in the decider.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s final, Leo McLoone feels that momentum is with the Glenties men as they chase their first Senior Ulster Championship…