The need for annual financial assistance for iCare in Inishowen and Bluestack Special Needs Foundation, Donegal Town is due to be raised in the Seanad later this morning.

The HSE has estimated that €150,000 in funding is needed for Bluestacks per annum and €100,000 for iCare.

However, both organisation which provide services for children with intellectual disabilities have received just €35,000 over the past two years.

Senator Padraig MacLochlainn says he will be demanding answers today: