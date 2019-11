The husband of a 42 year old woman missing from Draperstown has been appealed to people to search for his wife, who was last seen on Sunday morning.

Helena Mc Elhennon was last seen in her black Mitsubushi Warrior at 10:30 in Derry.

Shortly afterwards, the vehicle was located on the City side, at the lay-by close to the Foyle Bridge.

Her husband Declan says she left her home just outside Draperstown just after 9 o’clock……..