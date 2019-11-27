Government accused of not tackling homelessness in northwest

The Government is being accused of not doing enough to tackle homelessness in the northwest.

In September 2018, there were 54 adults across counties Donegal, Sligo and Leitrim who had to access local authority managed emergency accommodation.

One year on, it’s understood that number has risen to 55 adults, including five families representing a total of 17 children classed as homeless in the region.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty says that despite fanfare from the Taoiseach and his department officials, it’s clear that they don’t have a handle on the crisis: