Further hopes of progress on Parentstop retention

Its hoped progress in relation to the retention of Parentstop in Donegal can be made in the next few weeks.

Representatives from the service met with Minister Katherine Zappone, Tusla representatives and Donegal Oireachtas members yesterday in a bid to secure the future of the service.

Officials from Tusla, the Department of Education and the Department of Health are due to meet with the Children’s Minister again later this week.

Donegal Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher says Minister Zappone appeared committed to resolving the funding issue: