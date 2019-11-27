Frustration growing over dereliction in Lower Letterkenny

The Cathaoirleach of the Letterkenny Municipal District says every effort is being made by Donegal County Council to tackle dereliction on Lower Main Street in Letterkenny.

Frustration is said to be growing among some home and business owners in the area over the state of disrepair of some of the disused buildings at the foot of the town.

It’s felt locally that the now unsightly properties are impacting the entire area while other parts of the town are flourishing.

Cllr John O’Donnell says there is a process ongoing however questions over ownership of some of the buildings remain unanswered: