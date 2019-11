The Donegal league are though to the quarter final stage of the Oscar Traynor Trophy.

Raymond Shields side beat the Inishowen League 2-1 on the night at Maginn Park in Buncrana on Wednesday which resulted in a 4-2 aggregate victory over two legs.

Brian Breslin scored the first two minutes from the half time whistle while Christopher Dillion bagged the second on the hour.

Kevin McLaughlin scored late on for Inishowen but it’s their neighbours that progress to the last eight.