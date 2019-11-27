CSO survey shows how far people travel for services in Donegal

The Central Statistics Office says people in the counties of Galway, Donegal, Mayo, Leitrim and Roscommon live furthest away from most everyday services.

61% of people in Donegal live more than 10 kilometres from a garda station, while 26% of people in the county are more than 50 kilometres from an Emergency Department.

The CSO study shows the average distance to an Emergency Department in the state is just over 20 kilometres, in Donegal, it’s almost 36 kilometres.

The average distance to a 24 hour garda station nationally is eight kilometres. In Donegal, the figure is over twice that.

Access to eight other vital services are covered – Fire stations, libraries, secondary schools, primary schools, GP surgeries, pharmacies, supermarkets and post offices.

In every instance, the average travelling distance for people in Donegal is higher than the national average.

Average travelling distances comparison Purple = State, Blue = Donegal.