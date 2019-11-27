Asbestos roofs creating stumbling blocks locally- McBride

Donegal County Council is to write to the Environment Minister calling for a grant scheme to be introduced to replace asbestos roofs.

It’s thought that there is a significant number of affected buildings in prime locations across Donegal but the removal of asbestos is said to be a costly venture.

Cllr Michael McBride believes a grant would act as an incentive for owners to carry out the much needed work.

He says the presence of asbestos in a number of local buildings is creating stumbling blocks: