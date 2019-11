There’s been another increase in the number of people awaiting beds at Letterkenny University Hospital.

The INMO says there were 38 people awaiting in-patient beds this morning, 10 of them on Emergency Department trolleys.

That’s a rise of 13 on yesterday’s figure.

Nationally, the INMO says there were 654 admitted patients waiting at hosptials across the country this morning, the highest number, 73, at University Hospital Limerick.