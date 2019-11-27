125 people attend ED at Letterkenny University Hospital over past 24 hours

125 people have attended the Emergency Department at Letterkenny University Hospital in the past 24 hours, as a result, the Full Capacity Protocol has been implemented.

Management at the hospital say the ED has been extremely busy with many patients currently awaiting a bed.

They have apologised for the distress or inconvenience caused to patients or their families who are experiencing long wait times.

The public is again being reminded to only attend the Emergency Department in the case of real emergencies.