Update – Water available at Buncrana Fire Station as disruption continues

There’s a major water outage in the Buncrana area this morning.

Irish Water have indicated the burst is being repaired, and the issue should be resolved by this afternoon.

In the meantime, they say there will be service disruptions in the areas of Buncrana Town, Luddan, Moyle, Hillcrest, Derry Road, Fahan Road, Lisfannon Industrial Park, Laughan, Lock View, Legnatraw, Strandcourt, Sandymount, Logan Close and surrounding areas.

Local Cllr Rena Donaghy says people who need water can get it from the Buncrana Fire Station…………