Tommy Canning announced as new Finn Harps U19 head coach

Tommy Canning has been announced as the new Finn Harps Under-19 head coach, replacing Joe Boyle who stepped down from the job at the end of the 2019 campaign.

Canning has previously been a coach at the club under Ollie Horgan, and returns to the side after a spell coaching at Sion Swifts Ladies, who finished second in their National League campaign last year.

In a statement, Canning said:

“I am delighted to be back at the club again, looking forward to working with the U19s squad and the rest of the Academy staff and the 2020 season.

The standard of the players is very high from what I saw so far and have been told by Kevin. I will look to put my own stamp on things and do things in the way that I see football being played. Every coach has his own way, everything is based on a foundation of hard work and a high intensity game with as much possession as possible.

The bigger picture for these boys is to get them closer to senior football, that’s what they want and that’s what they are at the club for, because that last step from U19 to senior is often the hardest. We need them to understand what it takes to become a senior footballer.”