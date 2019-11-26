Three separate water outages now affecting South Inishowen

Three separate water bursts are now affecting South Inishowen this afternoon.

Work is still ongoing in Buncrana to restore supply due to unexpected problems being encountered.

A water supply depot has been set up at Buncrana Fire Station for people in the area and it’s hoped the service will be restored by the later time of 6pm this evening.

Meanwhile, outages are affecting Magherabeg and Inch Levels however, services in those areas are not expected to be restored until tomorrow.

Local Councillor is Jack Murray: