Taoiseach says there is possibility to expand Seaview services in future

The Taoiseach says there is a possibility that respite services at Seaview Respite Centre in Mountcharles could be expanded to a 7 day service.

The HSE has confirmed that the centre is to reopen on January 13th next year on a 5 day a week basis.

Disappointment has been expressed that the respite service will not operate on a 7 day basis despite the high demand.

In the Dail a short time ago, in response to Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said capacity may be increased in the future:

Deputy Pringle however, says the Taoiseach’s response was little consolation for the families affected.

He is calling on Leo Varadkar to put the pressure on to ensure a 7 day service is delivered: