South Inishowen water supply must improve – Mac Lochlainn

Irish Water has again come under pressure for progressing with plans to supply Letterkenny with water from the Eddie Fullerton Dam without first replacing pipes in South Inishowen.

Irish Water has confirmed to Senator Padraig MacLochlainn that they are continuing work on the assessment, design and planning of the pipe replacement on the Slab Lands area but have not yet provided a timeline for the completion of the works.

This comes are works to connect Letterkenny to the Eddie Fullerton Dam are nearing completion.

Senator MacLochlainn says the Slab Lands area has been subjected to repeated bursts, and that’s going to be exacerbated by the completion of the Letterkenny works……………..