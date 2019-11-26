Rates reduction sought for businesses hit by road works

Donegal county council is being urged to reduce rates for businesses in the county that have been seriously affected by prolonged road works.

It follows claims that businesses in areas of Letterkenny have been heavily impacted by ongoing works with a significant loss in revenue reported by some.

However the Council has stated that there’s no provision within Commercial Rates legislation that allows local authorities to apply any reduction.

But Cllr Donal Coyle says this is unfair and is asking them to reconsider………….