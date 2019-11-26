Nathan Boyle leaves Finn Harps

Nathan Boyle. Photo: Stephen Doherty

Finn Harps have announced that striker Nathan Boyle has left the club, a year after starting his second stint with the Ballybofey side.

The Derry native played a key part in keeping Ollie Horgan’s side in the Premier Division last season, but now he is the latest in a list of recent departures from the club, including Daniel O’Reilly, Michael Gallagher and Harry Ascroft.

In a statement released on social media, the club said: “All the very best to Nathan Boyle who won’t be with us for the 2020 campaign. Fantastic individual that hugely contributed to our squad down the years.”

