Minister Catherine Zappone to meet with Parentstop

Children’s Minister Catherine Zappone will meet with Parentstop in Leinster House this afternoon.

Earlier this month, the organisation, which has offices in Carndonagh, Donegal Town, Downings and Letterkenny, said it is winding down in the absense of a long term funding from government.

Today’s meeting has beenn facilitated by Leas Cheann Comhairle and Donegal Deputy Pat The Cope Gallagher.

He says there’s been a €60 million underspend in the Department, and he’s presing for that to be used for funding projects such as Parentstop.

Deputy Charlie Mc Conalogue says this is the last chance to save a vital service………..