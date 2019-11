Keith Cowan will not be returning to Finn Harps next season.

Last years captain confirmed on Tuesday he has called time on his days at Finn Park.

The Ramelton man first joined Harps under Felix Healy in 2010.

Clubs in the Irish League and Ulster Senior League will for sure be expressing an interest in his next move.

The news is another blow to Ollie Horgan following the departures recently of Nathan Boyle and Daniel O’Reilly.