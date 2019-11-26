Harte hopeful of early Donnelly return

Mickey Harte has said that he’s hopeful of a quicker than expected return for captain Mattie Donnelly, after he was sidelined due to a serious hamstring injury while on club duty with Trillick.

It was expected that Donnelly would be out for up to six months, meaning he would miss the entirety of Tyrone’s National Football League campaign, but Harte is optimistic that he can make a quicker recovery.

“With the help of God we can reduce that a bit, but at the moment he’s not where we would like him to be, I hope it’s not six months, but I suppose people have to err on the side of caution”

“He’s getting the best possible treatment and he’s getting the best possible recovery assistance that we could possibly get for him, so we’ll keep our fingers crossed that it isn’t just quite as bad as that, but certainly we’ll miss him until he is back”.