Gardai in Letterkenny are appealing for information in relation to a fire which they believe to be arson in the Killylastin area of Letterkenny on Sunday last.

Gardai were called to the scene close to the Windmill View estate shortly before 1pm and it emerged that furniture was set alight on wasteland.

Garda Niall Maguire says the area has previously been the subject of anti-social behavior and is urging anyone who may have any information to come forward: