Donegal to host Mayo in 2020 National Football League opener

The GAA released their Master Fixtures plan for 2020 earlier today and it will see reigning Division 1 champions Mayo visit Ballybofey to take on last year’s Division 2 champions Donegal in their opening match of Division 1 of the National Football League.

That is pencilled in for Saturday the 25th of January at MacCumhaill Park with throw-in at 7.15pm.

Elsewhere in Division 1 Tyrone are also at home in their league opener as they host Meath at Healy Park on Sunday the 26th of January. It will be a 2pm throw-in there.

In Division 3, Derry will also play at home in their opening match – they take on Leitrim. the side they beat in the Division 4 final last year. That game will be played on Saturday the 25th of January at Celtic Park at 5pm.