Concern TII could scupper Donegal Town cinema plans

A decision on a planning application for a new Cinema in Donegal Town is due to be made known by Donegal County Council before December the 4th.

8,000 people have signed the ‘We Want our Cinema Campaign’ for the development of the complex at Drumlonagher but there is some concern that a Transport Infrastructure Ireland submission could frustrate the plans.

WJ Dolan Construction has submitted new plans for the construction of a two story, Five Screen, 714 seat cinema which would include a small restaurant, 155 space car park and acces on to the R267 at the existing Lidl junction.

8000 people have signed a petition, which was submitted as part of the planning process last week, calling on the council to allow the development.

The ‘We Want our Cinema Campaign’ says there is a distinct need for such a development in Donegal Town claiming the contribution it would make to the area ‘cannot be underestimated or understated’.

Donegal Town has not had a cinema since the 1980s.

There is some concern that a Transport Infrastructure Ireland Letter, which it would appear the council received after the closing date for submissions, could block the project if considered.

Even though the development would use an existing commercial exit, the TII claims the development is at variance with official policy in relation to control of development on national roads.

The TII also claims there is ‘insufficient data’ submitted that the proposed development will not have a negative impact on the capacity, safety or operational efficiency of the national road network.

The council is due to make its decision known on the matter early December.