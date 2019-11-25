Woman missing from Draperstown believed to have travelled to Derry

The vehicle belonging to a 42 year old woman missing from Draperstown has been found in Derry.

Helena McElhennon is described as being 5ft 4” in height, of a medium build with short dark hair and is possibly wearing a maroon coloured cardigan or long brown dress.

She was last seen in her black Mitsubushi Warrior vehicle yesterday morning at around 10:30am which was was located at the lay-by close to the Foyle Bridge in the city side area of Derry at around the same time.

Prior to that, Helena was seen in the Draperstown area around 9:30am heading towards the city.

Police say they are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare and are appealing to anyone who was walking or driving along the Foyle Bridge yesterday morning, who may have seen Helena or her vehicle in the area to contact police on 101.