O’Dommhnaill stresses the urgency of Falcarragh Sewerage upgrade

Irish Water is being urged to ensure that construction of the new Falcarragh Waste Water Treatment Plant commences as quickly as possible, and that upgrades to the local sewerage scheme are expedited.

Senator Brian O’Domhnaill says the existing sewerage works consist of primary treatment only which is currently overloaded. Effectively, he says the equivalent of 1,300 wheelie bins full of untreated water is being pumped into the Ballynass Bay every day.

Senator O’Domhnaill has told Irish Water it’s vital the work begin as quickly as possible………

***************************

Statement in full –

Donegal Senator Brian Ó Domhnaill has once again this week called on Irish Water and Donegal County Council to re-double efforts, so that construction of the new Falcarragh Waste Water Treatment Plant commences as early as possible in 2020.

Senator Ó Domhnaill’s comments come after his latest discussions with Irish Water on the matter.

Commenting he said, “The ongoing discharge of poorly treated wastewater into Ballyness Bay must be urgently addressed. This can only be done through a significant investment into the Falcarragh Sewerage Scheme. I have been staunchly and tirelessly advocating for the delivery of this investment for over fifteen years. The construction of a new wastewater treatment system is long overdue. The process has been painstakingly slow. However, I am encouraged that progress is now finally well underway and welcome the Irish Water commitment to the project.”

The existing sewerage works in Falcarragh were originally constructed in 1959 and consist of primary treatment only which is currently overloaded.

“I can confirm that the new project will provide a modern sewerage scheme for Falcarragh, and I have been informed that it will involve the following:

the construction of a new wastewater treatment plant at Ballyness, which will serve a population equivalent of approximately 1675;

construction of a tidal tank and tidal valve to restrict discharge to periods of high tide only in Ballyness Bay;

decommission and demolition of the existing septic tank in Ballyness;

construction of a new wastewater pumping station and demolition of the existing pumping station at Ballyconnell; and,

construction of a new combined sewer overflow chamber and mechanical screen in Ballyness to replace the existing unscreened overflow.”

“This scheme is crucial from an environmental standpoint, to end the discharge of approximately 1,300 wheelie bins of poorly treated sewage into Ballyness Bay per day. The development is also highly essential to allow the town of Falcarragh to develop, in terms of housing provision and commercial development”.

New Scheme:

“Irish Water have confirmed to me that they are progressing plans for upgraded works to the Falcarragh Waste Water Treatment Plant and that works are scheduled to commence in early to mid-2020, subject to planning approvals being granted. The planning application was submitted to Donegal County Council in July 2019. The overall construction phase of the project is expected to be eighteen months with a completion anticipated in 2021.”

“Irish Water has also confirmed to me that the necessary lands have been acquired through a Compulsory Purchase Order mechanism. These lands are essential for the delivery of this project.” An application for planning permission was submitted to Donegal County Council in July 2019. Subject to statutory approvals, Irish Water expects to complete construction in 2021.