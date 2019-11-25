Mark McHugh set to take up new coaching role with Fermanagh U-17s

Mark McHugh has joined the Fermanagh U-17 backroom team as a coach for next year.

The talented Kilcar man and former All-Star will be joining Fermanagh boss Maurice McLaughlin in a new role that will see him come face to face with his native Donegal in the opening round of the Ulster Minor League.

Outlining the background, McHugh told the Donegal Live website that he was “on the ticket” for the Donegal U-20 job with Gary Duffy which they did not get.

Maurice McLaughlin then approached him to be part of the Fermanagh U-17’s and he has availed of the chance.