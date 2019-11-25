Council’s Three Year Capital Programme officially passed

Donegal County Council has formally passed its Three Year Capital Programme after a lengthy afternoon of deliberations.

Concerns had been expressed particularly in the south of the county over no flood mitigation works for Donegal town, maintenance works to small bridges in the area and funding for new builds for both Ballyshannon and Bundoran fire stations.

Questions were also asked over Greencastle harbour with no provision in the plan to complete works there while there are also queries over progress on Buncrana Leisure Centre.

However CEO of Donegal County Council Seamus Neely stated this afternoon that the plan is not rigid and can be added to and altered going forward.

The plan was proposed by Cllr Ciaran Brogan and seconded by Cllr Bernard McGuinness.

Cllr Brogan says it’s a working document and it’s up to the government to come up with a lot of the funding to address some of those outstanding issues: