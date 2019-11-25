Cllr Donal Kelly co-opted onto Donegal County Council

Donal Kelly has been officially co-opted onto Donegal County Council.

He replaces his son Manus Kelly who died while participating in the Donegal International Rally earlier this year.

Cllr Kelly will now serve in the Letterkenny Municipal District.

Speaking in Lifford today, Cllr Kelly said it’s a day of mixed emotions but he has an excellent team behind him who will support him going forward………

Donegal Deputy Charlie Mc Conagloue says while this is a difficult day for the Kelly family, he has no doubt that Cllr Donal Kelly will be an excellent public representative…………

Pic – Cllr Donal Kelly with his daughter Kelda (Left) and wife Jacqueline (Right).