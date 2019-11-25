LUH one of lowest rates in meeting ambulance turnaround time targets

Letterkenny University Hospital has one of the lowest rates in meeting ambulance turnaround time targets in the country.

The stats released by Fianna Fail reveal that in September this year, HIQA’s turnaround target of 20 minutes was only met 9% of the time while the HSE’s 30 minute target was met in 30% of cases.

The Health Watchdog, HIQA says patients should be handed over to Emergency Department staff by ambulance personnel within 20 minutes.

In September of this year, that target was only met in 9% of call outs to Letterkenny University Hospital, down 1.8% compared to figures for the same period in 2017 when 10.8% of ambulances met the 20 minute target.

Meanwhile, patients were handed over to staff at the hospital in the HSE’s target of 30 minutes in 30% of call outs during September 2019, down 5.5% compared to September two years ago.

The rural/ urban divide is evident in the figures released by Fianna Fail as it shows the Rotunda Hospital, Dublin hit the 20 minute target set by HIQA in 60% of cases.