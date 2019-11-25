24 Donegal schools included in 2020 Summer Works Scheme

A €30 million package has been announced to allow 405 schools around the country carry out specialist improvements as part of the Summer Works Scheme next year.

24 of the schools are in Donegal.

Education Minister Joe Mc Hugh says the funding will be used to upgrade and improve life safety systems such as fire alarms, emergency lighting, and also new surfaces on play areas and car parks.

Minister McHugh said the improvements will make an enormous difference to the standard of facilities next year……..