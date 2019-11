Jason Quigley is looking to bounce back to winning ways on December 5th when he fights Mexican Abraham Cordero in California.

The bout will mark Quigley’s first first fight since his first professional defeat. It will also be the Donegal man’s first fight under new coach Andy Lee.

The middleweight aims to end 2019 on a high note and earn his way to a World title shot.

The Ballybofey puncher joined Chris Ashmore on Sunday Sport to discuss his next bout…