Tyrone’s Jude Gallagher has revealed that he aims to qualify for the Olympic Games in Tokyo next year.

The Two Castle’s fighter won an Elite National title on Friday night after he defeated Regan Buckley on an unanimous decision.

To add to that title win Gallagher was also named the Best Male Boxer at the tournament.

Chris Ashmore was joined by Jude Gallagher on Sunday Sport to discuss his plans for the future…