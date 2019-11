Naomh Conaill will play in their first Ulster Senior Club Championship final in nine years when they take on Kilcoo of Down in next Sunday’s decider.

The men from Glenties overcame Clontibret 0-12 to 0-09 to reach the final, whilst Kilcoo got the better of Derrygonnelly Harps to book their place in the Ulster final.

Tom Comack has been getting the thoughts of Naomh Conaill manager Martin Regann ahead of Sunday’s clash…