Letterkenny Rovers continue unbeaten league run

Letterkenny Rovers defeated Fanad United 4-1 to keep up their unbeaten start in the Ulster Senior League.

BJ Banda opened the scoring for Rovers on 26 minutes with a shot driven low into the bottom corner.

Dan O’Donnell then doubled Rovers advantage when he squeezed the ball past Oisin Cannon after Cannon had saved Gary Merritt’s header.

With 53 minutes on the clock BJ Banda fired Rovers into a 3-0 lead but two minutes later Fanad gave themselves a lifeline when Marty McElhinney headed in to reduce Rovers lead to two.

BJ Banda then ensured the Rovers win when he headed home Lee Toland’s cross to complete his hat-trick.