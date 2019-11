Bonagee United are through to the Last 16 of the FAI Intermediate Cup after they defeated Lakewood 3-0 on Saturday evening.

Bonage took the lead on the stroke of half-time when Michael Doherty headed in Ryan Rainey’s cross.

Rainey then doubled the Donegal side’s lead when he netted on the hour mark before Michael Funston sealed the win with a header five minutes from time.

After the game Jamie Lynagh spoke to Chris McNulty…