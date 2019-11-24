Halt to Fine Gael upward trend in the polls

The upward trend for Fine Gael has come to an abrupt halt in the polls.

As the country prepares for by-elections on Friday, a Red C poll of a thousand adults for the Business Post shows a drop of 2 points for the party – although it still holds a significant lead at 30 percent.

Business Post Political Editor Michael Brennan says last week’s poll covers the period of controversy over remarks by their Wexford by-election candidate Verona Murphy – Sinn Fein’s Ard Fheis in Derry and Labour’s National Conference in Mullingar.