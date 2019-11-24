Athletics Review: Disappointment for Donegal Athletes in Abbottstown

It was a disappointing weekend for Donegal athletes at the National Senior and Junior Cross Country Championships in Abbottstown on Sunday.

In the Senior Women’s team category Donegal finished third behind Laois in second and Dublin in first.

The best of the Donegal runners was Claire McGuigan who finished sixth.

City of Derry’s Conor Bradley finished fourth in the Men’s category but Donegal’s men’s team were well off the pace.

Athletics correspondent Patsy McGonagle joined Chris Ashmore on Sunday Sport to review the action…