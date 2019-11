Naomh Conaill will take on Kilcoo on Sunday December 1st in Healy Park, Omagh for a chance to be crowned Champions of Ulster.

Down Champion’s Kilcoo held their nerve to beat Derrygonnelly 1-08 to 0-09 to reach their third Ulster Club final whilst Naomh Conaill got the better of Clontibret 0-12 to 0-9 to reach their second final.

Tom Comack spoke with Kilcoo’s veteran defender Aidan Branagan to preview next Sunday’s battle…