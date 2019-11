Strabane came from behind to beat Letterkenny Rugby Club 29-26 to advance to the next round of the Gordan West Cup.

At half time Letterkenny led 19-15 with all 15 of Strabanes points coming from the boot of Mattie Wilson.

Letterkenny controlled the second half and led 26-19 but a magnificent comeback from Strabane saw them run out 29-26 winners to advance to the second round of the Gordan West Cup.

Alex McDonald reports for Highland Radio Sport…